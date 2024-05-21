‘LGBIA Chronicle’ launched at Guwahati Airport

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (LGBIA) launched its first official magazine named “LGBIA Chronicle” at the airport on Monday. The publication includes a brief history of the airport from its inception to the present. The magazine was launched at a function held at the LGBIA auditorium at the airport premises. It was launched by the Chief Airport Officer Utpal Barua in the presence of senior officers from AAI and GIAL. The “LGBIA Chronicle” bears a colourful getup with several writeups of different flavour, edited by Corporate Communication Officer, Ruma Devi of GIAL.

On this occasion, Baruah highlighted the objectives of publishing the magazine. In this context, he said, “I hope, the magazine is expected to be a mouthpiece of the airport. There has never been a book documenting the history of the first airport in the Northeast. The magazine attempts to present the history of the airport, its growth trajectory, development plan etc. We were entrusted with the operating of the airport by the Central Government on October 8, 2021. We have given a brief overview of the work already done at the airport and also the future plan with vision and mission.”

The event was attended by Harilal Sharma, Senior Officer from AAI, Mantu Kumar, Nikhil Kansal, Srinivasan Gangadharan, Bhairab Baruah, Pulak Chakraborty and several other executives of GIAL. Notably, the event also felicitated writers including senior journalist Jayanta Kalita who wrote articles for the publication.

