Assam: LoP Debabrata Saikia moves NHRC over police firing on protestors

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA), Debabrata Saikia, has lodged a formal complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over the alleged police lathi-charge and firing on protestors near the Baksa District Jail on October 15.

According to Saikia, several civilians and journalists sustained injuries during the police action. “No magisterial or judicial inquiry has been announced by the State Government despite the seriousness of the incident,” the Opposition leader wrote in his letter to the NHRC.

Citing multiple provisions of the BNSS, including Sections 148 to 151, Saikia noted that the law mandates the minimal use of force and requires authorities to issue a public warning before dispersing any assembly. He further referenced Section 149, which calls for a magistrate’s order before armed forces are deployed, and Section 196, which makes a magisterial inquiry compulsory in cases involving deaths or serious injuries during police operations.

The Opposition leader also raised concerns over the absence of video documentation of the event, which he said contravenes NHRC’s 2012 and 2016 guidelines on transparency and accountability in police operations involving force. He requested the Commission to conduct a comprehensive inquiry to determine whether due procedure was followed and whether the victims’ rights were infringed.

Saikia reiterated that the incident reflected non-compliance with NHRC protocols and demanded an urgent investigation into the actions of both the state administration and the police. He called for an inquiry into the absence of a public warning before firing, the lack of a magistrate’s written authorization, and the reported use of live ammunition without exhausting non-lethal options.

