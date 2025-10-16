Assam: Five accused in Zubeen death case sent to Baksa District Jail

Clashes erupt; police vehicles torched; internet banned

Our Bureau

Guwahati/BAKSA: A situation of unrest and violence erupted as a crowd gathered near the Baksa District Jail at Nikashi following the arrival of the five accused in the Zubeen death case there. Apprehending the likelihood of breach of public peace and tranquillity, a prohibitory order under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was issued, even as internet services were banned by the state government and extra security personnel were rushed to the spot.

The orders came in the wake of rising tensions following the transfer to Baksa District Jail from Guwahati of Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, Sandeepan Garg and two personal security officers, Nandeshwar Bora and Paresh Baishya, all accused in the unusual death of Assam’s singer heartthrob and cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

All five accused were remanded to judicial custody earlier today by the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup Metro District, and they were brought to the Baksa jail under heavy police escort, in compliance with a court directive to ensure their safety and security.

As the vehicles carrying the accused reached the jail, a section of agitated locals gathered outside the Baksa District Jail premises attacked it, throwing stones and breaking the glass of a police vehicle. One female police officer sustained injuries, and several protesters were detained, leading to tensions rising further.

The situation quickly escalated as locals demanding justice for Zubeen Garg demanded that Mahanta and Sharma be handed over to them. Protesters shouted slogans like “Hand Siddharth over to us… we want justice!” and “Joi Zubeen Da!” Scuffles broke out between police and protesters amid the stoning of police vehicles carrying the five accused, accompanied by escort vehicles. Three police vehicles were also torched, following which police resorted to a baton charge, firing of tear gas canisters and blank firing to deter the violent protestors. Several protestors and a number of police and media personnel were also injured in the skirmish.

In response to the escalating situation, Baksa district authorities deployed multiple police contingents along with a Rapid Action Force (RAF) team. Additional police units were dispatched from Guwahati, and senior officials from the Home Department rushed to the scene to monitor the situation. Police teams from Nalbari, Barpeta, and Darrang districts were sent to reinforce security and maintain law and order.

To prevent any untoward incident and maintain public peace and tranquillity, Gautam Das, District Magistrate, Baksa, Mushalpur, promulgated a prohibitory order on the following activities at Mushalpur town and the adjoining areas of Baksa District Jail, Nikashi.

The prohibitory order issued under section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) prohibits the following:

Assembly of five or more persons in places situated within 500 metres of the periphery of the District Jail, Baksa; carrying of lethal weapons or arms in public places, including lathis, daggers, sticks, spears, swords, etc.; public rallies, processions, demonstrations, strikes, hunger strikes, dharnas, or shouting of slogans within 500 metres of the periphery of the District Jail, Baksa without permission; causing obstruction to public roads, highways, footpaths, or normal movement of traffic; throwing of stones, bursting of crackers, or other inflammable materials on streets, towards pedestrians, or at moving or stationary vehicles.

The Superintendent of Police, Baksa, is to enforce the order through all local police stations and outposts. The prohibitory measures came into effect immediately and will remain until further notice. “Violators will face legal consequences under relevant laws, while those aggrieved by the order may approach the competent authority for modification or waiver,” the order reads.

Meanwhile, the Government of Assam, apprehending that social media and the internet may be used to further spread inflammatory messages, rumours, etc., that may lead to further aggravation of the situation, promulgated a notification to ‘prohibit the Internet Mobile Data Service of all Mobile Service Providers in the entire district of Baksa with immediate effect and until further orders.’ The notification was promulgated with immediate effect under the provisions of Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017.

It is, however, clarified that the voice calls and the broadband connectivity based on fixed telephone lines shall remain functional during this period.

Moreover, it is stated that any violation of the promulgation will be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and also under the relevant provision of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

Meanwhile, IGP (Law & Order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh reached Baksa to assess the prevailing situation. He told the media, “The situation is now under control. All injured were provided medical treatment. I ask people to keep faith in the law.”

The district authorities at Baksa have also urged citizens to cooperate and maintain peace to prevent any untoward incidents in the area.

