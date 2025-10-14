Assam: LoP Debabrata Saikia seeks House committee on Zubeen’s death

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) Debabrata Saikia has written to Speaker of ALA Biswajit Daimary, urging the immediate formation of an all-party Assembly committee to probe the mysterious death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg.

In a letter, Saikia expressed “deep condolences and grave concern” over the incident, describing Zubeen’s death as a matter of public sentiment and state interest that demands transparent investigation under the supervision of the Assembly.

The letter highlights widespread public outrage and the growing #Justice_For_Zubeen campaign across Assam, with thousands gathering daily at the artiste’s grave to seek justice.

“This tragic incident has raised many important questions in the minds of the people of Assam, which require immediate intervention and legal action by the Assembly,” the letter states.

Saikia stated that Zubeen Garg had travelled to Singapore to participate in the North East Festival, jointly organized by the Government of India, the Government of Singapore, and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), as part of the celebration of 60 years of India–Singapore diplomatic ties. Saikia pointed out several areas of concern surrounding Zubeen’s death, including over inconsistencies in the official version of events, the possibility of a conspiracy given Zubeen’s outspoken stance on sensitive issues concerning Assam, negligence in providing adequate security during his foreign visit, the absence of a private medical team despite his known health conditions, insufficient communication with family members and the public, and opaque investigative procedures by Singaporean authorities.

Citing Article 194 of the Indian Constitution, Saikia emphasized that the ALA has the power to constitute House Committees on matters of significant public importance.

The proposed All-Party Assembly committee, the Opposition leader suggested, should include representatives of all recognized political parties to ensure impartiality. It should be empowered to summon witnesses, examine documents, coordinate with Singapore authorities, and obtain all relevant information pertaining to the case.

Saikia further stated, the committee should submit its report within a specific time frame to ensure a swift and transparent conclusion.

“The people of Assam and the family of Zubeen Garg are demanding answers and justice. The Assembly must heed the call of the people and lead from the front to deliver justice,” the letter concludes.

