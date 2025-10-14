Assam: Digital movement on Zubeen takes social media by storm

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: It has been 25 days since Assam lost its beloved son and musical legend, Zubeen Garg, but the pain remains raw - for his family, his admirers, and for an entire generation that grew up with his voice.

On Sunday, his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, took to Facebook with a heart-wrenching appeal, demanding justice for her late husband within 10 days.

Her post reads, "#We_Need_ZubeenGargJustice_ within_10days #JusticeForZubeenGarg"-a message that has since ignited a wave of emotion and solidarity across Assam. The singer's fans also launched their campaign seeking justice for Zubeen Garg on the Prime Minister's social media handle.

Garima's call for justice comes as the nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues to probe the circumstances surrounding Zubeen's sudden death in Singapore on September 19, reportedly while swimming during his visit to the North East India Festival.

Four days later, on September 23, the state bid farewell to its favourite artiste with full state honours at Kamarkuchi, Sonapur. Yet, questions linger - and so does the grief. In another poignant post shared late Sunday night, Garima wrote, "Like a phoenix, I rise from the ashes… A new Judgement Day?" - words that resonated deeply with fans who have watched her mourn with dignity and courage.

What began as a single emotional message from actress Amrita Gogoi has now transformed into one of Assam's most powerful digital movements in recent times. The hashtags #We_Need_ZubeenGargJustice_within_10days and #JusticeForZubeenGarg have taken social media by storm, uniting thousands of fans, artistes, and ordinary citizens in collective outrage and sorrow.

Garima's post alone received over 95.7k likes, 73.7k comments, and nearly 16.3k shares within hours, marking an unprecedented surge of online engagement. Amrita Gogoi's original post too continues to draw massive traction, while Zubeen's sister Palmee Borthakur has lent her voice to the growing demand for truth.

Zubeen Garg's passing has left a void that words can scarcely fill. His music - once a rallying cry for love, rebellion, and hope - now echoes with grief in the hearts of millions. As Assam rallies behind Garima's demand for justice, the countdown begins for what many believe could be a decisive moment in uncovering the truth behind the untimely loss of a legend.

"He belonged to everyone, but today everyone feels orphaned," a fan wrote under Garima's post-capturing the sentiment of a state still in mourning, still waiting for justice.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg Death Probe: Four Singapore NRIs Appear before SIT