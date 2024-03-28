Assam: Lot mandal Tapan Nath of Dolgaon Circle Office arrested while accepting bribe
Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption caught Lot Mandal, Tapan Nath, of Dolgaon Circle Office red-handed while accepting a bribe.

GUWAHATI: Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption caught Lot Mandal, Tapan Nath, of Dolgaon Circle Office red-handed while accepting a bribe. In this connection, a case has been registered in the ACB Police Station on March 27, 2024, vide ACB P.S. Case No. 31/2024 under Section 120B IPC, RAN Sec. 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, a press release said.

