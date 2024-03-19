Kamrup (M) Treasury Officer arrested for accepting bribe in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam arrested Harendra Nath Baishya Bania, AFS, Treasury Officer, Kamrup (M), Guwahati after he was caught red-handed accepting a bribe against the purchase of non-judicial stamps.

The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, had received a complaint alleging that Harendra Nath Baishya Bania, AFS, Treasury Officer, Kamrup (M), Guwahati had demanded Rs. 10,000/- (ten thousand only), as the bribe for approving challan for depositing money to the Government Account against the purchase of non-judicial stamps. Accordingly, a trap was laid on Monday by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, in the office of the District Commissioner, Kamrup (M), Guwahati.

Harendra Nath Baishya Bania was caught red-handed in his office chamber, immediately after he accepted Rs. 4,000/- (four thousand only) as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant. The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and was seized accordingly, in the presence of independent witnesses. In this connection, a case was registered in ACB Police Station on 18/03/2024 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 27/2024, under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. He was arrested and necessary legal action has been proceeded.

