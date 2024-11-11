Assam: Lt. Gen. RP Kalita Delivers Mahendra Kumar Baruah Lecture

GUWAHATI: Lt. Gen. Rana Pratap Kalita (Retd) delivered the 11th edition of Mahendra Kumar Baruah Memorial Lecture on: 'How safe are we from a fragile neighborhood?' His compelling and thought-provoking insights captivated everyone present.

Retired Lt. Gen. Rana Pratap Kalita spoke on a very significant and sensitive topic. He stated, "We must work to ensure peace and prosperity continue in our state." His address particularly emphasized the aspect of security, touching upon issues like the development of infrastructure in Assam and the northeastern region, foreign policy, and the way modern technology is simplifying our lives.

He also highlighted that without border security, it is impossible to envision comprehensive development in Assam and the Northeast. He pointed out the strategic importance of borders in the Northeast, mentioning how certain isolated separatist ideologies exploit the region's distance from the rest of the country and its proximity to foreign adversarial forces.

Kalita said the rise of radical Islam is also a threat to India. This growth has the potential to significantly impact Assam and the entire northeastern region.

Rana Pratap Kalita noted that Myanmar, which has been facing intense conflict since 2022, holds significant implications for India's Act East Policy. Myanmar's situation directly impacts border states like Nagaland and Manipur, leading to increased migration into Mizoram and Manipur and creating social pressures in these regions.

The lecture and tribute event, organized by New Art Players (NAP), a premiere socio-cultural organization of Assam, successfully concluded on Sunday.

The programme held at the upcoming cultural project's auditorium of NAP began with a special tribute to the organization's dedicated late members who, despite numerous challenges, brought the organization to its current position since 1954. At the event, NAP president Ajay Kumar Dutta, along with esteemed guests and family members of the members, offered deep tributes to the departed members by lighting lamps and offering flowers.

Following this, NAP general secretary Rathindra Narayan Bhattacharya remembered each of the late members by name and shared memories of them, after which all members and guests present on the occasions observed a moment of silent prayer for the eternal peace of their souls, a press release said.

