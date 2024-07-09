Assam: ‘Magic Bus India Foundation’ keeps children busy with sports despite floods

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: Residents from Nahira-Guimara village under Palasbari LAC in Kamrup district has been hit by floods as it continues to ravage the state. They have been accommodated at the nearby Nahira-Guimara Anchalik High School. The Magic Bus India Foundation (MBIF), a leading non-government organization (NGO) in the state, is working day and night to take care of the mental aspects of the flood-affected children. Senior academic educator, Sumi Kalita, and, life skill educator of Magic bus, Utpal Das, have kept about 40 children busy with games despite the floods.

Moreover the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma was impressed to see the MBIF keeping the flood-affected children busy with sports at the school. The local people appreciated the initiative of Sumi Kalita and Utpal Das under the supervision of cluster manager of Magic bus, Hiranya Bairagi.

Also Read: Assam: Six more die in floods; situation still worrisome in state (sentinelassam.com)