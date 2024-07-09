Assam: Six more die in floods; situation still worrisome in state

Our focus is to find a national solution to Assam’s floods: CM

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The number of people, villages, and districts affected by the floods in the state showed a decline over the past 24 hours. However, the flood scenario remained worrisome as the human death toll continued to climb, with six more people perishing in the floods, taking the total number of deaths to 72.

After visiting a number of relief camps in the past few days, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday, “Our focus must be on finding a national solution to Assam’s floods, unlike those who only want to declare it a national problem. We need to focus on finding a national solution. Our goal is to find a solution to this.”

He said that special care is being taken to ensure that women and children’s health is ensured and that baby food, medicines, etc. are distributed to ensure good hygiene. Ministers and officials are conducting regular health camps and providing all necessary medicines and items for the people.

As of today, the affected population has come down to 18.80 lakh, villages to 3154, and flood-affected districts to 27. People have started leaving the relief camps to go home as the flood waters have somewhat subsided. 48,124 people are, however, still lodged in relief camps. The number of relief camps has also gone down from 630 on Sunday to 543 today.

With the death toll continuing to rise, reports of six deaths in the floods came from different districts, with two reported dead in Dhubri, one each in Goalpara, Golaghat, Sivasagar, and Sonitpur.

Although the flood waters subsided a little, several rivers were still flowing above the danger level. They are the rivers Brahmaputra at Neamatighat, Tezpur, Guwahati, and Dhubri; Subansiri at Badatighat; Burhidihing at Chenimari in Khowang; Dikhou at Sivasagar; Disang at Nanglamuraghat; Kopili at Dharamtul; Sankosh at Golokganj; Barak at B. P. Ghat; and Kushiyara at Karimganj.

The rescue and relief efforts by disaster management agencies like NDRF, SDRF, and district administration agencies continued as many people remained marooned due to the flood waters.

