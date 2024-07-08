Assam: Major reshuffling of police officials in the state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Home (A) Department of the Assam Government initiated a major reshuffle, transferring several state police officials to various locations on Sunday. Satya Raj Hazarika, Inspector General of Police (BTAD), Kokrajhar was transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police (NER), Tinsukia with effect from the date of taking over charge. Satya Raj Hazarika was also allowed to hold the additional charge of Inspector General of Police (ER), Jorhat.

Vivek Raj Singh, Inspector General of Police (MPC), Assam was allowed to hold the additional charges of Inspector General of Police (BTAD), Kokrajhar with effect from the date of taking over charge from Satya Raj Hazarika. Vivek Raj Singh, IPS will continue to hold the charge of Inspector General of Police (MPC), Assam.

Indrani Barua, Deputy Inspector General of Police (CID), Assam, Guwahati was transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (CWR), Assam, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over the charge against an existing vacancy.

Ankur Jain, Superintendent of Police, currently attached to Assam Police Headquarters was posted as Commandant, 10" APBn., Kahilipara, Guwahati after taking charge from Dharmendra Kumar Das.

Aparna Natarajan, Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Special Branch, (SOU), Assam after taking charge from Mihirjit Gayan.

Pankaj Yadav, Superintendent of Police, Barpeta was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (V & AC-I), Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati against existing vacancy.

Akshat Garg, Superintendent of Railway Police, Pandu, Guwahati was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Chirang after taking charge from Pranjit Borah.

Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa, Assistant Inspector General of Police (Sports), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (V&AC-II), Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati after taking charge from Pabindra Kr. Nath.

Mihirjit Gayan, Superintendent of Police, Special Branch, (SOU), Assam was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police Lakhimpur after taking over charge from Aparna Natarajan.

Pabindra Kr. Nath, Superintendent of Police (V&AC-II), Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (V&AC-III), Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati after taking over charge from Singha Ram Mili.

Singha Ram Mili, Superintendent of Police (V&AC-III), Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (V&AC-IV), Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati after taking over charge from Olindita Gogoi.

Dharmendra Kumar Das, Commandant, 10 APBn., Kahilipara, Guwahati was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, SB (Eastern Zone), Jorhat, Camp- Guwahati after taking over charge from Saurav Jyoti Sakia.

Sushanta Biswa Sarma, Commandant, 14" APBn., Daulasal, Nalbari was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Barpeta after taking over charge from Pankaj Yadav.

Patrick Ronghang, Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime-Il), CID, Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati was transferred and posted as Commandant, 14" APBn., Daulasal, Nalbari after taking over charge from Sushanta Biswa Sarma.

Pranjit Borah, Superintendent of Police, Chirang was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Railway Police, Pandu, Guwahati after taking over charge from Akshat Garg.

Saurav Jyoti Sakia, Superintendent of Police, SB (Eastern Zone), Jorhat, Camp- Guwahati was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime-ll), CID, Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati after taking over charge from Patrick Ronghang.

Olindita Gogoi, Superintendent of Police (V&AC-IV), Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati was transferred and posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (Sports), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati after taking over charge from Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa.

Also Read: Assam: Cyber police prevent fraudulent transfer of money in Guwahati city (sentinelassam.com)