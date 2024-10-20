Assam: Man arrested for alleged bid to kill ex-girlfriend in Guwahati

Staff reporter

Guwahati: A young man allegedly attempted to murder a woman girl in Guwahati. She was attacked in her neck and abdomen with a knife. The victim is currently undergoing treatment for injuries to her abdomen and neck at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).

The attacker, who went by the name Bikas Deka, allegedly attacked the girl because their previously ended relationship went sour. The incident occurred during night hours while the girl was on her way to the market. Bikas, a driver by profession, is suspected to have committed the act due to Urmila’s alleged new relationship with another man. Urmila was renting a residence on Abahan Path in Hatigaon. Bikas was living in a building on Bishnujyoti Road, also in the Hatigaon area. Guwahati city police have successfully apprehended Bikas and recovered a knife allegedly used in the stabbing.

Also read: Assam: BSF jawan Suraj Koiri, kills self, family accuses girlfriend in Dholai