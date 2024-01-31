Assam: BSF jawan Suraj Koiri, kills self, family accuses girlfriend in Dholai

Silchar: In a tragic turn of events, Suraj Koiri, a BSF jawan hailing from Putikhali village in Dholai poisoned himself. Suraj was found in an unconscious condition at Putikhali by the locals who informed his family. He was rushed to a health centre and subsequently breathed his last. Suraj Koiri was posted 156 BN BSF in Bagma, Tripura.

Family members had filed an FIR with Dholai police station alleging that Suraj took the decision of finishing himself after being ditched by his lady love Moushumi Koiri, who was also a BSF staff. Suraj’s mother Gayatri Koiri said her son had a love affair with Mousumi for last three years. But recently she denied his marriage proposal. Heartbroken, Suraj attempted suicide by stabbing himself three months back, however survived as his colleagues took him to G B Hospital in Agartala. Gayatri Koiri alleged that Mousumi used to take major share of Suraj’s salary and finally ditched him.

