Assam: Man arrested for forging CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s signature

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A CM Vigilance team managed to apprehend a fraudster forging the signature of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to withdraw money from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Identified as Rakesh Singh, the fraudster was arrested in Kolkata. Hailing from Bihar, Rakesh Singh had established links across Assam, Bihar, and Karnataka. After his arrest in Kolkata, Singh was brought back to Assam today. CM Vigilance revealed that several individuals were associated with him in this fraudulent activity, and they have now intensified their efforts to uncover the full extent of the scam.

