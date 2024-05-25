Assam: Accountant Jiten Chandra Nath arrested for allegedly forging signature in Morigaon district

Morigaon: Police arrested Jiten Chandra Nath, an accountant of Moirabari development block in Morigaon district on Thursday evening. The accountant was arrested under an FIR by BDO Kashmiri Begum, Moirabari development block for allegedly forging signature. A chargesheet was filed against the accountant under Sections 120(B)/,419/420/409/467/468/471 of the Indian Penal Code under No. 80/24 at Moirabari police station.

