Assam: Man arrested for spreading fake information over Zubeen’s death

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Nagaon police arrested one Injamul Haque, hailing from Telia- Bebejia village under Juria PS on Friday for spreading fake information about the mysterious death of iconic Assamese singer Zubeen Garg in a Facebook post.

While addressing a press conference this evening at Nagaon PS, Nagaon SSP Swapnanil Deka stated that a case (No. 257/2025 U/S- 352/353-1-B/192 BNS R/W Section 66 D IT Act) had been registered in connection with the alleged post by Nagaon police.

Briefing the case, SSP Deka said that the accused Haque tried to create a law and order situation by sharing a self-proclaimed investigation report in detail, illegally prepared by himself amidst ongoing high-level CID investigation into the entire episode of Zubeen Garg’s death.

The accused Haque has allegedly circulated some objectionable posts, shared from the page of his Facebook account namely ‘SK Ahmed,’ through which, he tried to provoke public to destabilize the society in Nagaon district, in the name of seeking justice for Zubeen Garg, SSP Deka said. He further added that the police community was also in distress at the untimely demise of the legend but that the way of demand for justice should always be peaceful. According to reports, the accused Injamul Haque was later produced in a court.

