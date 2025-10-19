Our probe is going on well: SIT chief in Zubeen Garg death case

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: SIT chief SDGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta today reiterated that the investigation is proceeding well and that the charge sheet in the Zubeen Garg death probe will be filed on time. The SIT chief told the media today, "Our investigation is proceeding; we are taking statements. The probe is progressing well, and our team is working 24x7." Regarding the charge sheet to be filed, the SDGP said, "At this moment our investigation is ongoing, and we will file the charge sheet within the stipulated time."

About the SIT team led by him going to Singapore for the probe on October 20, he said, "We're ready. We'll be present in Singapore at the time specified by the authorities there and do our job."

Meanwhile, Dr Hitesh Baruah, the doctor who was treating Zubeen for his seizure problems, gave his statement to the SIT today.

