Assam: Man convicted of murdering father in 2022

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Additional District and Sessions Judge of Kamrup Metropolitan District, Sujit Kumar Ghosh, convicted Dulu Das of murder, sentencing him to life imprisonment. The case dates back to 2022 in Guwahati’s Satgaon area.

Dulu Das was found guilty of hacking his father to death and attacking five members of his wife’s family in Kalitakuchi, Satgaon. The brutal incident occurred following a heated argument, during which Das wielded a machete, inflicting severe injuries on his father, wife, mother-in-law, and cousins.

The swift response of the police prevented further casualties, and Das was apprehended at the scene. The case, numbered 106/22, was registered at Satgaon Police Station.

