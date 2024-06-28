Assam Police Transfers Investigation of Jahangir Hussain Murder Case to CID for Swift Action

LAKHIMPUR: Finally, the Assam Police finally has given up with regard to investigation into the gruesome murder of Jahangir Hussain that took place at Sapotiya Chetiya Gaon under Dhakuakhana Police Station of Lakhimpur district on June 1 at night. As a result of it the Assam Police has handed over the investigation into the murder case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The CID was handed over the responsibility of investigating into the case by an order issued by Director General of Assam Police Gyanendran Pratap Singh on Thursday. "In Exercise of powers conferred under section 36, 156 and 157 of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 read with sections 13 and 61 of Assam Police Act, 2007, the undersigned being the competent authority do hereby entrust the investigation of Dhakuakhana PS Case No.39/2024 U/S 120B/302/201/34 IPC and Dhakuakhana PS Case No.48/2024 U/S 120B/302/201/34 IPC to the Criminal Investigation Department, Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati for expeditious and thorough investigation. The Criminal Investigation Department, Assam shall investigate the case and submit appropriate Final Form at the earliest", the order reads.

In this connection, DGP GP Singh, in a post on 'X' said, "In the interest of expeditious investigation of recent crime at Dhakuakhana, Lakhimpur District, the investigation of both the connected criminal cases has been transferred to @AssamCid".

Also Read: CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announces multiple development plans for Nalbari district

Also watch: