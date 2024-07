Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A wild elephant attacked and killed a 50-year-old man named Kamal Kalita. Kamal Kalita was staying in Matiya Pahar and working a daily-wage earner. At two in the wee hours, he was making his way back home when the wild elephant attacked him. The incident took place in the Mikirpara region. His body was sent to GMCH for post-mortem.

