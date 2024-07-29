Assam: Wild Male Elephant Found Dead On Nagaon-Karbi Anglong Border

NAGAON: In a tragic discovery, the carcass of a wild male elephant was recovered at Shilphata No. 1, located on the Nagaon-Karbi Anglong border.
The locals initially spotted the lifeless body of the massive tusker at a bar in the area and this finding sparked concerns among its residents.
It has been speculated that the wild elephant breathed his last during yesterday night. Traces of injury was found on the tusker's body as the front left thigh of the deceased animal was unusually swollen.
A local villager said that the elephant had been strolling around the area since the last week.
The forest department are of the view that the elephant may have been killed due to an infighting within its herd. "This area is an elephant corridor, and we suspect that the adult male elephant fell victim to an infighting within its herd," a forest official told the media.
The official further stated that a post-mortem examination will be carried out, based on which, the reasons behind his death will be analyzed.
A thorough investigation will be initiated by the concerned authorities to uncover more details in this case.
The situation will be closely monitored by the forest department in order to ensure the safety and protection of the remaining elephant population in the corridor.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, Golaghat Police had arrested two officials from Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) Township in connection with recent death of a female wild elephant.
Chief Manager Ujjal Nayan Handique and Senior Manager Bedanga Kashyap had been accused of attempting to conceal the incident. It occurred due to electrocution. They also failed to report it to the forest department.
The arrests come in the wake of the discovery of the elephant's buried remains in NRL Township located near Kaziranga National Park. This was on the morning of July 19. The situation had sparked outrage among conservationists.