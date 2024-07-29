Assam: Wild Male Elephant Found Dead On Nagaon-Karbi Anglong Border

NAGAON: In a tragic discovery, the carcass of a wild male elephant was recovered at Shilphata No. 1, located on the Nagaon-Karbi Anglong border.

The locals initially spotted the lifeless body of the massive tusker at a bar in the area and this finding sparked concerns among its residents.

It has been speculated that the wild elephant breathed his last during yesterday night. Traces of injury was found on the tusker's body as the front left thigh of the deceased animal was unusually swollen.

A local villager said that the elephant had been strolling around the area since the last week.