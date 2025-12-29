Assam: Man dies in road accident at Khetri

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A young man lost his life in a road accident at Khetri on National Highway 27 near Senabor in the Dimoria area. The incident took place when the victim attempted to cross the highway and was hit by an unidentified vehicle travelling from Jagiroad towards Guwahati. The impact left him critically injured on the spot. Khetri traffic police rushed to the location after receiving information and immediately shifted the injured man to the 30-bed Khetri Hospital. Doctors, however, declared him dead on arrival. The deceased was identified as Indrajit Biswas, a 55-year-old resident of Dimoria. Police initiated necessary formalities and further inquiry into the incident.

Also Read: Assam: 163 killed in road accidents in Golaghat district in 2025