Assam: 163 killed in road accidents in Golaghat district in 2025

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Due to the alarming rise in road accidents and untimely deaths, 2025 is being regarded as a grim year for Golaghat district. So far this year, as many as 1,075 road accidents have occurred in Golaghat district alone. These unfortunate accidents have claimed the lives of 163 people. In addition, 545 people have been seriously injured, while 746 others sustained minor to moderate injuries. The year 2025 has also proved to be notorious in terms of various criminal activities. In connection with illegal production and trafficking of drugs and narcotic substances, 73 offenders have been arrested, and the police have so far seized Rs 10.5 lakh in cash from those involved in such crimes.

Recently, the Bokakhat Municipal Board has been organizing awareness meetings ward by ward, urging the public to remain vigilant. Socially conscious citizens have welcomed the steps taken by the municipality to curb the illegal circulation of drugs and alcohol and to prevent child marriage.

The National Highway 37 passing through Bokakhat has turned into a death trap. From Numaligarh to Bagori, this stretch of NH-37 is not only causing severe difficulties for vehicular movement, but has also created constant fear for human lives at every step. The road has become extremely accident-prone. Since November, due to the deplorable condition of NH-37 in the district, road accidents have been occurring repeatedly, creating an atmosphere of fear across the entire transportation system. Therefore, conscious citizens have demanded immediate repair and restoration of the damaged portions of National Highway 37 in Golaghat district.

Also read: One Killed, Another Injured in Sonapur Highway Accident