Assam Man Missing From Bengaluru-Bound Train Since March 15
A man from Assam has been reported missing under mysterious circumstances after allegedly disappearing from a train travelling from Bengaluru, with his family suspecting foul play.
The missing person has been identified as Paresh Baishya, who had been living in Bengaluru with his wife for work. He has been untraceable since March 15.
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Baishya's family grew alarmed after discovering that he had left behind both his mobile phone and his bag on the train — with no sign of him anywhere.
Their concerns deepened when they attempted to reach him on his phone and it was answered by an unknown individual, raising immediate suspicions about his safety.
Relatives believe that unidentified persons may have administered intoxicating substances through food before allegedly abducting him from the train.
The circumstances — including the abandoned belongings and the stranger who received his phone call — have led the family to believe this was a premeditated act rather than a case of the person going missing voluntarily.
A missing person case has been formally registered with the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Guwahati, and an investigation is currently underway.