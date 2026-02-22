Child missing from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) premises recovered

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A three-year-old girl who went missing from the premises of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) was recovered after being missing for a week, a police official said. According to reports, a woman who had recently befriended the girl’s mother allegedly took the child away. Police said that someone kept the missing girl within the premises of GMCH on Friday. After GMCH security personnel spotted the child, they handed her over to Bhangagarh Police.

