Assam: Mankachar MLA Aminul Islam Resigns from Posts

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Mankachar MLA Aminul Islam who also held the positions of organisational general secretary and chief spokesperson of AIUDF has accepted the moral responsibility for the defeat of the party in the Lok Sabha elections and has resigned from posts in the party. He mentioned that the election results showed that the public mandate was against the party and that they accepted the same. He mentioned that the party members have to meet and introspect on the causes of the failure in the polls, and for that, he has resigned from the posts.

