Assam Marks Lok Kalyan Diwas, Honours Govt Officials with Karmashree and Lok Sewa Awards

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam observed Lok Kalyan Diwas across the state today to pay tribute to the architect of moden Assam, Bharat Ratna Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi on his 76th death anniversary.

The diwas was centrally observed by the Assam government in Guwahati at Sri Sri Damodardeva International Auditorium, Panjabari on the premises of Sankaradeva Kalakshetra. State Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu attended the programme as the chief guest.

Education Minister Dr Pegu gave away the Karmashree awards and Lok Sewa awards to government officials in the presence of Fishery Minister Nilima Devi, Guwahati Central MLA Vijay Gupta, Dimoria MLA Dr. Tapan Das, Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania, Lokpriya’s son Bolin Bordoloi, and several officials of the state government, including Chief Secretsry Dr. Ravi Kota, who delivered the welcome address.

Speaking to the gathering, Dr. Pegu said, “I appeal to all employees to emulate the ideology of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi in rendering services to the state and its people. Employees in the 21st century need to stress three key areas – innovation, acquiring skill and acquire technical skill. The use of AI is a must for the employees to enhance their skill.”

Dr. Pegu wrote on his X handle, “Attended the Lok Kalyan Divas’’ programme organised by the Government of Assam at the Sri Sri Damodardeva Auditorium, Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, and paid homage to Bharat Ratna Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi. On the occasion, 13 groups of State Government officers and employees were conferred the ‘Karmashree Award’, while 10 individuals received the State-Level Lok Sewa Award and 41 individuals were honoured with the District-Level Lok Sewa Award for their outstanding contributions to public welfare and administrative excellence.”

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