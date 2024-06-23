Assam: Mass sensitization drive conducted at Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A mission was started as a clean, single-use, plastic-free premises vision that began at Kamakhya Temple, Guwahati, by the Voice of Environment.

Voice of Environment launched a mass sensitization and awareness campaign with the help of the Railway Protection Force (RPF Post Kamakhya) to raise awareness among devotees, tourists, sadhus, and saints about the importance of celebrating a clean, environmentally friendly, and plastic-free Ambubachi Mela in 2024. The Kamakhya Railway station was the location of the drive.

The awareness drive and the signature campaign have been started in the Kamakhya Railway Junction premises with facilitation in the presence of Gunajit Sharma, Station Superintendent (In-charge Kamakhya Railway Jn.), Vikaram, Post Commanded, RPF Kamakhya Post, Sub Inspectors RPF Post Kamakhya, RPF Security Personals, GRP personnel, and other railway officials.

Environmentalists Moharana Choudhury and Bhaskar Hazarika led the initiative. Other members started the campaign from the entry side (Platform No. 4). The drive began with a short discussion on sanitation, hygiene, cleanliness, and plastic-free premises and their importance. The team led by Partha Sarathi Dhar, Nikhil Doley, and Krishnangshu Bhattacherjee has started interacting with all the station premises shopkeepers and has highlighted the significance of cleanliness and hygiene. The team led by Sabita Dutta, Deendayal, has initiated the signature campaign with the vendor, railway officials, and visitors, pilgrims, and tourists from various trains. Then, the team covered all the platforms and waiting halls and interacted with devotees and passengers regarding cleanliness, sanitation, hygiene, and avoiding single-use plastic in the camps on the Kamakhya Railway Junction premises.

Following this, the team led by McDonald Choudhury visited the designated Ambubachi Mela camps at Kamakhya Railway Junction Platform No. 1. The team interacted with devotees/pilgrims in the camp coming from various states for the auspicious occasion of Ambubachi Mela 2024; the team also conveyed the importance of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene during these Mela days. They have also collected signatures from all the visitors, pilgrims, and Sadhus. The team has also interacted with and taken signatures from various line departments such as GMC, PWD, ASTC, Assam Tourism, Village Defence, Health, SDRF, and Assam Police.

Many devotees and visitors favoured this initiative because it addressed cleanliness issues, reduced plastic pollution, and provided appropriate garbage disposal at a designated site. The group also tried to raise public awareness of the dangerous consequences of producing plastic waste. The team is attempting to create a “mass citizen consciousness” that will infuse a habit of sustainable behaviours to reduce plastic pollution. The team wanted to convey a solid, sustainable message worldwide through this drive.

