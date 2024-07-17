Assam: Massive consignment of betel nuts seized at Guwahati Railway Station

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An operation carried out at Guwahati Railway Station led to the seizure of a massive consignment of betel nuts suspected to be of Burmese origins.

The operation was carried out on Tuesday morning at around 8.30 am, based on specific information. A search operation was conducted jointly by GRP and RPF at Guwahati railway station and a total of 160 bags of Betel Nuts suspected to be of foreign origin, weighing around 75 KGs per bag from the SLR and VP of Train No. 15960 Kamrup Exp DN were recovered . The consignment was suspected to be on its way from Dimapur to Howdah.

Also Read: New Bongaigaon GRP Seizes 90 Bags of Suspected Burmese Betel Nuts from Rajdhani Express (sentinelassam.com)