New Bongaigaon GRP Seizes 90 Bags of Suspected Burmese Betel Nuts from Rajdhani Express

BONGAIGAON: Following information, the New Bongaigaon Government Railway Police seized an enormous amount of suspected Burmese betel nuts from 20503 Rajdhani Express and 12423 Rajdhani Express. Talking to the press, the IC of New Bongaigaon GRP, Sanjib Choudhury, said that a total 90 bags of betel nuts were seized.

“From the SLR Wagon on the front side of 20503 Rajdhani Express, we recovered 40 bags of nuts, whereas from the backside SLR, we got 50 bags. Each bag weighs 70 kg, and the total value of the seized Burmese betel nuts was suspected to be more than Rs 20 lakh rupees. We received some specific inputs regarding the transport of these betel nuts and immediately conducted an operation led by myself and assisted by ASI Bijoy Sing, ASI Tilok Sarma, and other battalion and GRP staff,” he mentioned.

Also Read: Nine Villages in Kokrajhar District Suffer 12-Day Power Outage Due to Flood Damage

Also Watch: