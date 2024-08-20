Assam: Massive Fire Breaks out in Maligaon, Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A massive fire broke out near the Shani Mandir in Maligaon on Monday, sending shockwaves throughout the community. The swift response of the firefighters extinguished the fire immediately.

No casualties were reported. Although a house was completely burned down in the fire, the damage was contained. According to sources, the fire is believed to have been caused by a cylinder blast, which triggered the inferno.

