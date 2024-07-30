Gas Cylinder Blast in Dibrugarh Injures Couple and Guts Rented House

DIBRUGARH: Two person were seriously injured after their gas cylinder blasted when they were busy in cleaning their burner. The incident happened at Kankan Nagar in Dibrugarh on Monday afternoon. The injured were husband and wife, identified as Mihir Sarkar and Bela Sarkar.

According to sources, they were staying at a rented house of Bhupen Dutta in Kankan Nagar.

“The whole house was gutted after the gas cylinder blast. They were cleaning the gas burner after they completed cooking. Suddenly, the gas pipe caught fire and the gas cylinder blasted. Both husband and wife sustained serious burn injuries,” said a local resident.

He said, “The wife sustained serious burn injuries in her both legs and the husband’s leg was burnt when he went to save his wife. Both of them were admitted at AMCH.”

Meanwhile, SDRF reached the spot and doused the fire within a few minutes. “Somehow my daughter managed to saved her life. We are staying at the rented house but due to this incident now we are homeless. Where we will go now. We are middle class people it is very difficult for us to manage a house,” said a woman.

