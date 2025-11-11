Assam: Massive tribal rally in Sonapur opposes move to grant ST status to six communities

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A massive tribal rally was held at the Sonapur Mini Stadium on Monday, where thousands of members from various Scheduled Tribe (ST) organizations across Assam gathered in unequivocal opposition to the government’s proposed move to include six advanced and populous communities in the Scheduled Tribe list.

The rally organized by the Coordination Committee for Tribal Organization, Assam (CCTOA). The Indigenous Tribal Sahitya Sabha of Assam (ITSSA) also participated in the tribal mega rally.

The rally also witnessed participation from numerous tribal bodies and representatives from different parts of the state.

Carrying banners and shouting slogans such as “Tribal unity long live!” and “CCTOA long live!”, the protesters denounced the government’s plan to grant ST status to the Moran, Matak, Ahom, Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi, and Adivasi communities. They warned that such a decision would destroy the language, culture, identity, and existence of the existing Scheduled Tribes of Assam. Leaders of the organizing bodies described the proposal as a “detrimental political move” aimed at weakening indigenous tribal groups.

While addressing the gathering, CCTOA chief coordinator Aditya Khakhlari stated that we strongly opposed the proposed move to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six ‘advanced ethnic groups’ of the state, warning that such a step would “destroy the existing Scheduled Tribes of Assam.”

“According to the Government of India’s criteria, only communities that are culturally, economically, and politically backward qualify for Scheduled Tribe status. The six communities under consideration are advanced and populous — their inclusion will wipe out the rights of the existing tribal population,” said Khakhlari.

Khakhlari further stated that the Scheduled Tribes Amendment Bill, 2019, which proposes ST status for these six communities, if implemented, will lead to “irreversible damage” to the political and constitutional safeguards of Assam’s indigenous tribes.

Other speakers from the rally recalled that in 1996, when the Koch-Rajbongshi community was temporarily granted ST status, they quickly occupied reserved positions meant for genuine tribes — a situation they fear will repeat on a much larger scale. “We will not allow history to repeat itself.”

The demand for ST status by the six communities dates back to 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to resolve the issue. While the proposal remains pending, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram said in June 2025 that the matter was being “seriously considered,” triggering fresh waves of protest from tribal organizations statewide.

