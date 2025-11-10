Assam: Tai Ahom Community Stages Protest in Margherita Demanding ST Status

Margherita: A massive protest rally was held in Margherita on Sunday, as members of the Tai Ahom community intensified their long-standing demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and greater autonomy. The rally, organised under the initiative of the Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad and six allied Tai Ahom organisations, drew more than 10,000 participants from across Upper Assam, turning the small town into a sea of demonstrators and slogans. The procession began from the Sukapha statue premises in Margherita and moved along National Highway 315 before concluding at the North Margherita Rangamancha, where a public meeting was held. The event saw the participation of several Tai Ahom bodies, including the Tai Ahom Sabha, Tai Ahom Mahila Parishad, Tai Ahom Chhatra Santha, Poy Phuralung, and the Purvanchal Tai Sahitya Sabha, with strong local support from Margherita residents.

Addressing the gathering, protest leaders urged both the State and Central governments to grant ST recognition to the Tai Ahom community without further delay. They warned that if the demand remains unfulfilled before the upcoming elections, the community would be compelled to launch stronger protests against the ruling government.

“The Tai Ahom people have waited for decades for justice. If the government fails to meet our demand before the polls, it will face united opposition from our community,” said one of the rally organisers.

Participants from neighbouring regions such as Digboi, Sadiya, Kakopathar, and Lakhipathar also joined the demonstration, showcasing wide regional solidarity. The protesters carried banners and raised slogans and demanded immediate government action, with their voices echoing through the streets of Margherita. Speakers at the rally stated that the Tai Ahoms have been an integral part of Assam’s history and culture since the time of Sukapha, the founder of the Ahom kingdom. They argued that the community deserves constitutional recognition and protection under the Scheduled Tribe category to preserve its heritage and ensure social and economic upliftment. The time, protest ended, demonstrators made it clear that this was not a one-day movement but part of a larger struggle for identity and justice. The rally ended peacefully but left a powerful message for both the State and Central leaderships that the Tai Ahom community’s call for recognition can no longer be ignored.