Assam: Master plans for majority of notified towns near completion

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam is nearing the completion of master plans for a majority of its 104 notified towns, including the capital city of Guwahati.

According to officials, preparations for master plans have been finalised for approximately 85 towns, with approvals pending for the remaining.

"As of now, master plans for 65 towns have been approved and published, while 20 more are in the final stages of publication following government approvals," stated a senior official familiar with the matter. The remaining towns are reported to be in advanced stages of completion and await official sanction.

Highlighting the unique status of Guwahati as a capital and metropolitan city, the official underscored the role of specialised authorities like the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMD) in tailoring development strategies and master plans specific to the city's needs.

The ongoing efforts mark a concerted push towards structured urban growth and infrastructural development across Assam, aimed at enhancing living standards and bolstering economic opportunities in these vital urban centres.

