Assam: MCC violation alleged; Pradyut Bordoloi moves CEC against MLA

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Congress' candidate for the Nagaon Lok Sabha Constituency, Pradyut Bordoloi, lodged a complaint before the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India regarding the alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by MLA Rama Kanta Deori.

In his complaint letter to the CEC, Bordoloi said, "I am writing to bring your attention to a serious violation of the Model Code of Conduct by an MLA of the ruling BJP party in Assam. At an election rally in Morigaon on April 18, sitting MLA Rama Kanta Deori made inflammatory remarks, threatening to harm minority voters if they do not cast their ballots for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. These comments not only breach the ethical standards expected from public figures during an election period but also violate the principles outlined in the Model Code of Conduct. It is imperative that all political leaders maintain a decorous discourse and refrain from making inflammatory statements that may incite division or hostility among communities."

Bordoloi further said, "Despite the ECI's show-cause notice against the Assam BJP Government for the circulation of Orunodoi scheme forms, MLA Deori publicly appealed to the public at the rally to distribute forms for the scheme at night. I urge the Election Commission of India to take prompt and decisive action against such violations to ensure the integrity and fairness of the electoral process. I trust that appropriate measures will be taken to address this issue and prevent any further transgressions in the future."

Bordoloi sent copies of the letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam; the general observer of Nagaon HPC; the Director General of Police, Assam; the Returning Officer, Nagaon HPC; and the Superintendent of Police, Nagaon.

