Lok Sabha Election 2024: Pradyut Bordoloi campaigns in Jagiroad

JAGIROAD: As the election day approaches, every political party is in full swing of its campaign. The 9th Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency is no exception. The Congress candidate Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi has also been able to attract the attention of voters by conducting a massive campaign among the people of different languages and ethnic groups in different areas of Jagiroad assembly constituency.

The Congress candidate opened party offices in Bhakatgaon, Manaha and Jhargaon panchayats of Jagiroad constituency after serving at Deoshal temple in Jagiroad on Monday. He campaigned in Buraburi, Kushiani, Sidhaguri, Pavakati and Gagalmari bazaars of Mayang in the presence of hundreds of people. He also criticized the BJP and the AIUDF. “The Congress party will fight against two communal forces in Nagaon this time. He said Badruddin Ajmal(chief of AIUDF) and Aminul Islam(AIUDF candidate for Nagaon) are the loyal followers of Chief Minister of Assam Dr.Himanta Biswa Sarma and these two leaders have done nothing for the Muslim people in the past. Therefore, the people need to be more vigilant when casting their precious vote this time. He reiterated that the Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is dreaming of winning the elections by colouring the seven-generation of Assamese society with communalism. He said the BJP has no place for narrow politics in Nagaon. He was accompanied by Morigaon District Congress President Bir Kumar Kowar, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Secretary Imdad Hussain.

Also Read: Assam: Real-time surveillance upped in Rangia election district

Also Watch: