Assam, Medanta sign MoU to establish robotic surgery centre at GMCH

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government and Global Health Limited (Medanta) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday to establish and develop a Centre of Excellence in Robotic Surgery at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH).

The initiative aimed to strengthen advanced surgical care at GMCH as part of efforts to develop it into a modern, state-of-the-art mega hospital.

Under the partnership, Medanta will provide advisory support on new technologies and evidence-based practices, while the collaboration will focus on training, capacity building, knowledge sharing and clinical expertise.

The detailed implementation plan will be finalised within 30 days. Joint monitoring and quality assurance will form part of the initiative, which aims to expand robotic surgery across multiple departments at GMCH.

The MoU was signed on behalf of the Assam Government by Dr Siddharth Singh, IAS, Commissioner and Secretary, Medical Education and Research Department. Global Health Limited (Medanta) was represented by DGM Marketing Biswajeet Deka, AGM Marketing Jayanta Kalita and Northeast India Strategy representative Rohan Abraham.

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