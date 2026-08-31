Assam Cabinet Approves Rs 600 Crore Proton Beam Therapy Unit at GMCH

Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet has approved the purchase of a proton beam therapy unit for cancer treatment at a cost of Rs 600 crore, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma . The facility will be established at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), with Sarma stating that Assam will become the first state in India to offer proton beam therapy in the public healthcare sector.

The project will be funded through a Rs 315 crore World Bank loan, while the state government will contribute Rs 285 crore. Proton beam therapy is an advanced form of radiation treatment that allows greater precision and can help reduce damage to surrounding healthy tissue.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said the facility would benefit cancer patients in Assam and could also help attract medical tourists to the state, strengthening Assam’s healthcare infrastructure.

In another major decision, the Cabinet approved Rs 50,000 crore in expenditure over seven years from 2027–28 for various development projects. These include upgrading 1,000 high schools, establishing 6,000 new anganwadi centres, constructing women’s markets and stadiums, and expanding road networks.

The decisions are aimed at strengthening healthcare, education and infrastructure across the state.