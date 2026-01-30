Assam: Meet on ‘Internationalization of Higher Education’ begins; 15 MoUs signed

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), the internationalization of education has emerged as a significant and timely focus area. In line with this objective, the Higher Education Department of the Government of Assam organized a two-day international conference titled “Internationalization of Higher Education” at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara, beginning today.

Addressing the gathering virtually, Education Minister, Dr. Ranoj Pegu stated that the participation of representatives from 13 foreign countries, along with vice-chancellors and academicians from various colleges and universities across India, would serve as a significant platform for advancing the internationalization and outreach of the NEP. He noted that the conference provides an opportunity for the exchange of ideas, experiences, and collaborative strategies among institutions.

The Education Minister further emphasized that such initiatives would help bridge existing information and communication gaps in the education sector and open new avenues of opportunity for students. Highlighting the changing dynamics brought about by the new wave of industrial revolution, he expressed hope that the conference would create promising prospects for students in terms of employment and global exposure.

It is noteworthy that 15 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between various higher educational institutions during the conference. The Higher Education Department extended its appreciation to all stakeholders for their cooperation in making the event a success.

The event was also attended by the Chief Secretary of Assam, Dr. Ravi Kota; Adviser to the Higher Education Department, Dr. Devabrata Das; and Commissioner & Secretary, Narayan Konwar, among others.

