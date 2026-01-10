NEP 2020 makes higher education student centric: Dr Ranoj Pegu

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The National Education Policy 2020 is a historic reform that seeks to make higher education in India more student-centric, multidisciplinary, flexible and skill-oriented, said Assam’s Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu on Friday. Addressing an academic meeting at Gauhati University, Dr Pegu said the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP) and the Five-Year Integrated Masters Programme (FYIMP), introduced under NEP 2020, would open new opportunities for students in research, innovation, and advanced skill acquisition. He urged students and institutions to make effective use of the academic flexibility offered under the new framework.

The meeting focused on the implementation and academic structure of FYUGP and FYIMP, and it was attended by Deans, Heads and faculty members of the University, along with Principals of colleges affiliated to Gauhati University. Discussions centred on academic restructuring, student progression pathways, digital systems and institutional preparedness for the new policy regime.

The Education Minister further emphasized that the multidisciplinary and flexible approach envisaged under NEP 2020 would enhance employability and encourage innovation-driven learning. He stressed the need for proactive adaptation by universities and coordinated efforts with affiliated colleges to translate policy objectives into meaningful academic outcomes.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta highlighted the operational aspects of NEP 2020 and reiterated the role of technology-enabled systems in its effective implementation. dique presented an overview of key academic and administrative issues related to FYUGP and FYIMP.

