Assam: Mega plantation drive organized by 1st Bn SSB Sonapur

Sonapur: A mega plantation drive was organized on the occasion of “World Environmental Day” by 1st Bn SSB Sonapur. 1st Bn SSB Sonapur under the guidance of Sh. Sunil Kaushik, Commandant, 1st Bn SSB planted 900 saplings and took pledge for the protection and restoration of ecosystems at various locations. Besides, coordinated with Bamunkhat LP School, Kamlajari High School & Amchong Tea Estate Model School, Bamunkhat under Kamrup (Metro) and local population under AOR of 1st Battalion Sonapur came together to spread global awareness about various environmental concerns and bring about positive changes by planting saplings to protect our mother earth. AC Singh, Dy. Commandant 1st Bn SSB, officers, personnel of 1st Bn, President of Digaru GP, School, Principals, school staff along with students & villagers participated in the mega plantation drive, stated a press release.

