Assam: Minister Ashok Singhal attends felicitation event of Children’s Education Committee

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Minister Ashok Singhal attended a special function organised to felicitate the meritorious students who passed the High School Leaving Certificate Examination this year from Sankardev Shishu/Vidya Niketan in the state at Karmayogi Gaurishankar Chakraborty Hall, Barbari, Guwahati, on Tuesday as the chief guest.

Jharna Saikia, who secured the second rank along with 260 students of Sankardev Shishu/Vidya Niketan, and Bishwanath Chariali, who secured 90% and above in this year's High School Leaving Certificate Examination, were felicitated in this event. The event also saw the felicitation of 47 alumni of the schools who excelled in the Assam Public Service Commission examination last year and the principals of the schools, which saw 100% of students passing with first division in the High School Leaving Certificate Examination.

Speaking at the function, Minister Ashok Singhal said the example set by the Sankardev Shishu/Vidya Niketan under Shishu Shiksha Samiti, Assam, for the last 45 years in the days of English-medium schools is truly unique. He said other educational institutions should take inspiration from the example set by these Niketans in providing valuable education to students despite limited infrastructure and character building.

Addressing the students, the minister said that success can only be achieved if one follows a specific goal in life without changing the goalposts frequently. He urged the students to walk the path of life with the idea of "Nation First" by capitalising on honesty, discipline, dedication, and hard work. He also said that the invention of technologies like mobile phones and the internet has opened up a huge horizon for acquiring knowledge, and he urged the younger generation to use such technologies in the right direction.

The event was attended by Dr. Dibyajyoti Mohanta, President, Shishu Shiksha Samiti Assam; Bashishta Bujrabarua, North East Field Promoter; Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh; Retd. Rajesh Malpani, who is the donor of the Rani Medha Award; and several other dignitaries.

