Assam: Minister Ashok Singhal reviews irrigation works in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal took part on Saturday in a review meeting of the work done by the Irrigation Department. The minister took stock of the current status of various schemes implemented by the department in the first review meeting held after the Lok Sabha elections. He reviewed the implementation of the schemes, particularly Har Khet ko pani —Prime Minister’s Agricultural Irrigation Scheme (HKKP-PMKSY), Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Scheme - Surface Micro Irrigation (AIBP-SMI), Rural Infrastructure Development Fund - National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (RIDF-NABARD) etc.

During the meeting, he directed the Additional Chief Engineers of various branches of the department to conduct regular field visits to review the existing schemes of the irrigation department in the districts concerned, revive the failing schemes, and prepare plans for new schemes. The minister discussed the preparation of comprehensive irrigation plans in each district and their proper implementation. Working in close coordination with the Water Resources Department, he gave various important instructions, like collecting accurate data on the water availability of rivers in the state in all seasons of the year and taking priority schemes in areas of farmer demand in coordination with the Agriculture Department.

The minister also directed the officials to expedite their work and took stock of the various works being done towards the digitalization of the department. The meeting also discussed the skill development of the engineers in the department. He directed the Executive Engineers of the Irrigation Department to hand over the newly completed and recently revived schemes of the department to the farmer groups and to organise awareness programmes among the farmers in collaboration with the local Agricultural Development Officers for proper monitoring of the schemes.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner-Secretary of the Irrigation Department Virendra Mittal and Secretary Pabitra Ram Khaund, along with all the additional chief engineers of the department and the chief engineer.

