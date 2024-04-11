People in Assam do not talk about CAA anymore: Minister Ashok Singhal

Guwahati: Assam Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal asserted that there is no adverse impact of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) among the voters in the state.

Talking to IANS, he said, "I have been travelling across constituencies in the state since the poll dates were announced. People have never spoken to me about CAA; instead, they are talking about development. The issues in elections have changed due to the BJP's good governance."

Singhal also argued that the BJP's governance model has been accepted by all sections of society.

"People across caste and religion have been supporting the BJP due to our governance model," he added.

The opposition has been alleging that Assam's BJP government, led by Himanta Biswa Sarma, was doing several things, like shutting down madrassas, carrying out eviction drives in specific pockets, etc., to target a section of Muslims in the state.

The Minister refuted the opposition's claims and asserted that the state government has not done any discrimination against any section of society.

He mentioned, "Our government targets to include all in the beneficiary schemes."

Meanwhile, Singhal also claimed that Gaurav Gogoi is not a challenger to the BJP in the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat.

"Only a few people were talking about Gaurav Gogoi. I have been travelling across Jorhat and other constituencies. Trust me, he cannot pose any challenge to the BJP," he added.

According to the minister, the BJP candidate in Jorhat, Topon Gogoi, is set to win with a comfortable margin. (IANS)

