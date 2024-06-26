Assam: Minister Ashok Singhal takes part in multiple review meetings in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs, Ashok Singhal, took part in multiple review meetings in Dispur on Tuesday. These included the Assam Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation Limited (AUIDFCL), the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA), the Assam Urban Infrastructure Investment Programme (AUIIP), and the Assam State Housing Board (ASHB).

The meetings discussed in detail the progress of various activities as well as the future plans of the departments concerned. Senior officials of all the departments concerned were present at the meetings.

Also Read: Assam: Minister Ashok Singhal inspects areas hit by artificial floods in Guwahati city (sentinelassam.com)