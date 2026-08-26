Assam: Minister Ashwini Ray Sarkar reviews Social Justice & Minority Welfare Schemes

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHAT: Social Justice and Empowerment (SJ&E) and Welfare of Minorities and Development (WMD) Minister Ashwini Ray Sarkar on Tuesday held separate review meetings with senior officials to assess the progress of schemes, projects and departmental activities. During the SJ&E meeting, Sarkar reviewed ongoing projects and schemes and directed officials to identify incomplete works and expedite their completion, while avoiding unnecessary delays. At the WMD meeting, he reviewed the status of various schemes and projects and stressed completing incomplete works within the stipulated time, with priority given to activities directly linked to public welfare. Sarkar urged officials to ensure greater efficiency, coordination and accountability so that the benefits of government schemes reached beneficiaries in a timely manner.

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