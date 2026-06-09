Minister Aswini Ray Sarkar Visits Barpeta Satra

Barpeta: Assam Cabinet Minister and Barpeta District Guardian Minister Aswini Ray Sarkar paid his first official visit to Barpeta after being entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the district. Today during the visit, he offered prayers at the historic Barpeta Satra and sought blessings for the welfare and prosperity of the people.

Sarkar, who holds the portfolios of Social Justice and Empowerment, Land Conservation, and Minority Welfare and Development, showed gratitude Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for assigning him the responsibility of Guardian Minister for Barpeta district.

Speaking to the media after his visit to the sacred Vaishnavite place founded by the teachings of Srimanta Sankardev and Madhavdev, the minister said he would work tirelessly to address the grievances and developmental needs of the district.

The minister stated that he would work closely with AGP MLA Deepak Kumar Das to resolve the issues facing the Barpeta Assembly constituency and accelerate development initiatives in the region.

Highlighting the cultural and historical significance of Barpeta, Sarkar said the long-standing spiritual and cultural bond between Barpeta and Madhupur, which dates back centuries, should be further strengthened.

He also assured residents that efforts would be made to find a permanent solution to the recurring problems of floods and river erosion that affect many parts of the district. Developmental projects aimed at improving infrastructure and public services would also be prioritised.

Describing Barpeta as one of Lower Assam’s oldest and most prominent towns, Sarkar said the government is committed to transforming it into one of Assam’s most significant and well developed urban centres while preserving its rich heritage and historical legacy.