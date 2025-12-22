Assam: Minister Atul Bora Hails PM Modi’s Visit to Swahid Smarak Kshetra as Historic

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president and Cabinet Minister Atul Bora on Sunday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Swahid Smarak Kshetra as a historic and momentous occasion for Assam, highlighting it as the first time a serving Prime Minister had paid homage to the state’s martyrs in such a solemn manner. Bora made the remarks while speaking to the media following the Prime Minister’s visit.

He said the Prime Minister honoured the 860 martyrs of the Assam Movement, who laid down their lives during the six-year anti-foreigner agitation that concluded in 1985, by walking through the memorial complex and observing the statues and installations within. The visit followed the recent inauguration of the Swahid Smarak Kshetra for public access by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Chief Minister, Assam Governor, and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Bora noted that the Prime Minister’s presence would bring national and international recognition to the site, which he called one of the country’s finest memorial complexes. He detailed that the memorial features a 225-foot central structure, an underground roll of honour, and engraved walls that recount the history of the Assam Movement. The complex also includes an auditorium with a seating capacity of 500, a cycling track, water sports facilities, and a laser light show narrating the movement’s story. According to Bora, the memorial had already begun attracting large numbers of visitors since its inauguration.

