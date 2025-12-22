PM Narendra Modi Pays Homage to Assam Movement Martyrs

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: On the second day of his visit to the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the martyrs of the Assam Movement at the Swahid Smarak Kshetra. He also interacted with a section of school students as part of the PM’s Pariksha Pe Charcha programme.

Paying tribute to the martyrs at the Boragaon-situated Swahid Smarak Kshetra, PM Modi said, “Walking through the Swahid gallery, containing busts of Assam Movement’s martyrs, was a deeply moving experience, recalling the courage and sacrifice of the martyred during the Assam Movement.”

The PM offered floral tributes and garlanded the bust of Khargeswar Talukdar, the first martyr of the anti-foreigner agitation that began in 1979, while remembering the sacrifice he made to protect Assam’s identity, culture and rights.

The Prime Minister’s interaction with 25 students took place aboard the cruise vessel Charaideo on the Brahmaputra River. The PM interacted face-to-face with the students and urged them to remain confident, focused on self-discipline and face challenges with a positive mindset. He encouraged students to balance academics with creativity, curiosity and physical well-being.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his thoughts on the PM’s tribute to martyrs at the Swahid Smarak Kshetra, saying, “I could not help but be reminded of those dark days in Assam’s history, when the Congress party plundered the state on numerous counts – promoting illegal infiltration, massacring sons of the soil, and taking the state down to a financial abyss. Contrast that with today, when people are celebrating development, and the Prime Minister personally remembered the sacrifice of the people in protecting their culture and is deeply invested in the growth of Assam, more than all previous PMs combined.”

The CM further said, “We are privileged to have the Pradhan Mantri leading Assam’s renaissance from the front. I’m honoured to be a small part of this growth journey as a part of the larger double-engine efforts to turn Assam back on the accelerated path – where peace, prosperity and stability reigned.”

